Platoon 3 splatfests for three teams open up a lot of opportunities for crossover

Yesterday, Nintendo Direct revealed everything fans need to know about Splatoon 3 and did a great job of distinguishing the game from its predecessor on Switch. From the new setting, Turf War maps and weapons to unique features like customizable lockers and a card game in the universe called Tableturf Battle, there should be more than enough to spend a couple hundred hours on the next entry in this popular third game. The human shooter franchise. One of the most attractive moments of Splatoon 3 will be the updated Splatfests.

Splatfest has been a staple of Splatoon since 2015. While the typical game cycle is where users try to reach higher ranks in competitive matches, Splatfests offers a selection of teams to support for a limited time. All Splatfest matches are Turf Wars, and participants are awarded Super Sea Snails at the end of the festival depending on their performance and their team’s victory. Splatoon 3 shakes up the world with three-way Splatfests featuring a trio of Deep Cut idols, and it gives Nintendo plenty of room for big crossovers.

Past Splatfest Crossovers

There are several reasons why Splatfests have gained a lot of popularity. Firstly, the altered aesthetics of the gaming hubs — accompanied by musical performances by Squid Sisters or Off the Hook, respectively — could only be enjoyed for a limited time. Team selection also encouraged a low-stakes competition in which players wore matching T-shirts and drew pictures to be displayed in the game for everyone to see. Splatfests were also unique depending on the region: North America, Europe and Japan received different (though often overlapping) themes.

More often than not, these topics would be harmless topics; issues that a group of friends could discuss in the schoolyard. For example, in North America, several Splatfest themes included “Cats or Dogs,” “Past or Future,” and “Vampire or Werewolf.” The contest itself was enough to attract a crowd, but its Super Sea Snail awards were also a big advantage. This in-game currency allows players to add new slots of additional abilities to items of equipment or transfer current additional abilities to try to get better equipment.

Some famous Splatfests have been called cross-events over the years. Nintendo properties have naturally appeared several times, from the Splatoon Pokemon Red vs Pokemon Blue (or Green) event to the Splatoon 2 Hero vs Villain event dedicated to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. There were also third-party crossovers, such as SpongeBob vs. Patrick Splatfest or a three-week run in Splatoon 2, in which the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles confronted each other. Both were exclusive to North America and Europe, although Japan had its own variants, such as a competition between Hello Kitty characters.

Splatoon 3 Tricolor Splatfests Has More Potential

Unlike Squid Sisters and Off the Hook, the symbolic Splatoon 3 Deep Cut group consists of three members: Shiver, Fry and Big Man. Since the three of them are hosting Splatville’s Anarchy Splatcast together, they are also organizing three-way Splatfests. The first one will serve as a kind of demonstration in which Team Rock, Team Paper and Team Scissors will fight each other on Saturday, August 27. This trend will undoubtedly continue even beyond the general topics.

Considering that red, blue and yellow ink are highlighted for the world premiere of Splatfest, several Nintendo-themed trios already come to mind. Classic characters such as viruses from Doctor Mario fit this color scheme, as do more modern additions such as Dmitry, Claude and Edelgard from Fire Emblem: Three Houses. The expansion would open the door for competitions between princesses like Peach, Daisy and Rosalina, or Fox, Falco and Slippy from Star Fox. However, the most egregious marketing move would be a Splatfest between Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly, as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launch shortly after Splatoon 3.

Going beyond Nintendo’s sphere of influence, North America and Europe have repeatedly crossed paths with Nickelodeon. This can lead to three-way splatfests between characters such as Timmy Turner, Cosmo and Wanda, or Aang, Sokka and Katara from Avatar: The Last Airbender (perhaps this is due to the Netflix adaptation live). There are many possibilities when you look at trios instead of duets.

Ultimately, Splatfests are a big draw for Splatoon, and it will be interesting to see if expanding their scope will help Splatoon 3. After the “last” Chaos vs Order Splatfest hit Splatoon 2 in 2019, Nintendo even revived this concept four times, holding Splatfests encore. will end with an event dedicated to 35- anniversary of Super Mario Bros. in January 2021. Let’s hope that the next game will be just as long-lasting with the participants of Deep Cut.

Splatoon 3 is released on September 9, 2022 on the Nintendo Switch. The pre-launch Splatfest will take place on August 27.