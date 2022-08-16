Platoon 3 seems to be heading in a more competitive direction

Third-person shooters have been very popular for decades, and some consider this genre oversaturated. Splatoon managed to stand out from the masses by introducing cute characters and tons of ink so that players could make a mess. The silly gameplay, which can become surprisingly intense, has captivated gamers, and the popularity of the franchise has increased even more with the release of Splatoon 2 on the Nintendo Switch. The story of Splatoon will be continued in Splatoon 3, which promises to expand the foundation laid by its predecessors.

Thanks to the recent Nintendo Direct event, gamers carefully reviewed Splatoon 3, and it turned out that the developers took care of improving the competitive side of the game. Not only will gamers have new techniques to incorporate into their strategies, the game’s social features will also be improved, making it easier than ever to communicate with friends. Thanks to these features, Splatoon 3 can become a must-have game for fans of competitive multiplayer games.

Splatoon 3 focuses on competitive games

In past Splatoon games, there have been single player and player versus environment modes, but the most fun has always been when players fight each other. In Splatoon 3, players will have much more techniques and features available to draw their opponents. One of the improvements concerns crawling. In past Splatoon games, coloring the playing field helped the player move around, sneak up on opponents and travel along walls. Splatoon 3 will introduce two new moves called Squid Surge and Squid Roll, which will give players even more advantages and help them defeat their opponents. With Squid Surge, players will be able to lift ink walls in one move, and Squid Roll allows players who have penetrated the ink to jump out while turning at the same time. When used together, these movements will make players more agile, and opponents will have something to think about.

Several new weapons have also been added, some of which have already been revealed. At the Nintendo Direct event dedicated to Splatoon 3, players caught a glimpse of the Stringer, which is considered a particularly destructive weapon, and also got acquainted with a new type of weapon called Splatanas. As the name suggests, they act similarly to katanas, except that they release ink blades that are useful for ranged attacks. When players complete their scale, they will also be able to use special weapons, and several more have been added to Splatoon 3, including Tacticooler, which distributes drinks that give useful effects. Players will also be able to share these drinks with teammates. Other special weapons discovered include Reefslider and Wave Breaker.

Splatoon 3 makes competitive play more convenient

Players can head to the Splatoon 3 lobby to find competitive content and challenge other players and teams. Gamers who want to improve their skills will be able to use Memory Player, which recreates recent battles, allowing players to rewind, rewind, and even look at the battle from another player’s point of view. This feature will be useful for learning from past victories and mistakes. Getting friends together is also easier than ever. Players will see how their online friends appear in the lobby in the form of 3D ghost holograms, and check what they are doing, and also in the lobby it will be possible to invite friends to battles. For gamers who prefer to play with friends, this could be one of the best new features of Splatoon 3.

Splatoon 3 is one of the most anticipated games of the second half of 2022, and gamers can’t wait to go crazy with ink. A host of new features ensures that the upcoming game will appeal to players looking for a competitive experience. For gamers who prefer a single-player game, the game also has a lot of surprises, and it will continue the history of the franchise.

The release of Splatoon 3 for the Nintendo Switch is scheduled for September 9.