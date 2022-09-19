Platoon 3: How to use voice chat

Splatoon 3 is a fun game for the whole family. Both young and old can enjoy Splatoon 3 at various levels of competitions and challenges. The main attraction of the game, of course, are the multiplayer modes and stages.

Of course, the included story mode is an explosion, and it is recommended that everyone go through it, but online battle is really where Splatoon 3 shines. Regardless of whether you decide to play in a standard Turf War or take a chance and join an Anarchic Battle, players can take part in the competition alone or with friends.

In Splatoon 2, teaming up with a friend wasn’t just a problem; it often turned out to be very random when trying to just play as a team with a squad. Fortunately, Splatoon 3 has greatly simplified the process of joining the battle with a friend. And this time the game keeps paired squads together, rather than dividing them into separate teams.

Playing with a friend or team, especially in rating modes, requires coordination. Although this can be done in small amounts by using in-game commands to combine teams, voice chat is the optimal way in any multiplayer game to communicate quickly and effectively.

How to use Voice chat

Fortunately, Splatoon 3 has voice chat, but it’s not as easy as connecting a headset and chatting. Ideally, try to figure this out by the upcoming Splatfest. Nintendo has a switch app that is downloaded via the Google Play Store for Android users or via the App Store for Apple users.

The first step is to download the Nintendo Switch Online app and connect it to the correct Nintendo login. Once this is done, go to Splatoon 3 in the services for specific games and open it with one touch. Using Splatnet 3 to connect with friends, players can set up a voice chat using this service.

Splatnet 3 can also be a convenient way to track the latest battle results and monitor the progress of the 2022 rainy season.

After everyone logs into Splatoon 3 and joins the session, as well as logging into Splatnet 3 in the Nintendo Switch Online app, game plans and weapon selection strategies can be planned using voice. To do this, each player in the squad will need not only a Nintendo Switch and a copy of Splatoon 3, but also a mobile device compatible with the application and a connected headset.

Of course, if using the official app is not ideal, players can use Skype or Discord to communicate online. However, the only official way to communicate in Splatoon 3 is the method described above using the Nintendo Switch Online application.