Platoon 3: how to get shells and what they are used for

Nintendo seems to have another hit, as the recently released Splatoon 3 has already achieved great results. In Japan alone, in the first three days of release, the ink shooter soared to 3.45 million copies. The fact that this number represents only a small fraction of the popularity is obvious, which is a good sign for Nintendo, since the company has big plans to promote the game in the form of Splatfest events.

While fans had a peek before the launch of Splatoon 3, which gave players an early chance to try out Tri-Color Turf War, Nintendo announced the first official Splatfest after the launch. From September 23 to 25, players will choose from Gear, Grub or Fun. Although the general idea of Splatfests remained the same as in the previous two games, Nintendo added a few new things to them in Splatoon 3.

One of the newest additions is a currency called Shells. These items have a unique function in Splatoon 3, so there’s everything players need to know here.

What are shells?

New to Splatoon 3 are Shells, a type of currency that can only be earned during Splatfest Weekend events. Fortunately, they are relatively easy to find, although they can only be collected for a limited time. They serve a dual purpose: they are a currency that can be spent at a unique merchant, but they are also used to count which Splatoon team is the final winner of Splatfest, with which team has collected the most.

Before a player can start earning shells, he needs to join one of the three Splatfest teams, which can be done as soon as the Sneak Peek update is released. Players should look for a new booth as soon as they arrive in Splattsville to join the side. At this stage, players must take part in PvP battles, such as the Lawn War or the Salmon Escape co-op mode, and as they level up in the catalog, they will earn shells. The first wins of the day also give a bonus experience, which should help you earn Shells faster.

How to use sinks

With a bunch of shells available, players can return to the Splatsville center to find a new machine called Shell-Out. This is only available during the Splatfest event, but here players can spend their shells on various rewards rather than spending regular coins. There is an option to spend 1 shell to get a random reward, although players can get anything.

It should be borne in mind that shells are not saved after the completion of the Splatfest event. Therefore, although they are also used to determine which team will eventually win, players should definitely spend them all before the end of Splatfest or lose them completely.

Splatoon 3 is available for the Nintendo Switch.