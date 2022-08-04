Platoon 3 became strangely quiet before launch

Despite some obstacles of Mario’s sporting scale along the way, Nintendo has had a pretty good year in terms of first-party releases. Pokemon Legends: Arceus was released at the beginning of the year, Kirby and the Forgotten Land was released in March, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has just been released. But as the year approaches its second half, Nintendo is preparing to play the orchestra again on release day, as fans are going to get a few more exclusives from the first persons, one of which is the long-awaited Splatoon 3.

Announced back in February 2021, Splatoon 3 is the next installment in Nintendo’s vibrant, paint—splattered series of competitive shooters, and this time there’s more content than ever. In addition to the usual multiplayer modes, Splatoon 3 adds the fan-favorite Salmon Run horde mode to the game, as well as a full-fledged single-player campaign for the first time in the history of the series. Splatoon 3 was released just a month later, but for some strange reason, Nintendo keeps silent about the game.

Splatoon 3 has gone dark

The release of Splatoon 3 is scheduled for September 9, 2022, and, judging by official data, it will almost certainly be released on this date. But that makes Nintendo’s recent silence about the game a little strange. At the moment, four Splatoon 3 trailers have been released, the first of which appeared together with its announcement in February 2021. This trailer gave players their first glimpse of the sequel’s improved customization, its multiplayer mode, and impressive single-player story mode.

Then Nintendo shut down, and another Splatoon 3 trailer wasn’t unveiled until September 2021, where the Turf War game mode was demonstrated in more detail. The game’s campaign, now called “Return of the Mammals,” has also received some details. Then there was another half-year break: the third trailer for Splatoon 3 will appear only in February 2022 on Nintendo Direct, which demonstrated the game mode Salmon Run: Next Wave. The most recent trailer for Splatoon 3 was released in April 2022, which means it’s been about four months since fans last saw the game.

While this isn’t exactly unusual for an AAA game, it’s a bit strange for a Nintendo game. Since Splatoon 3 is only a month away from release, fans may have been expecting a little more information about some of the game’s most mysterious features, in particular its brand new campaign, about which little is known. It often happens that the first Nintendo game gets at least one Nintendo Direct dedicated exclusively to the game, detailing everything fans can expect when it comes out.

While Nintendo still has time to publish a Direct dedicated to the various modes and new features of Splatoon 3, it seems unlikely so close to launch. By comparison, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are being released on November 18, 2022, and they’ve already had three trailers, the last of which broke the newest Pokemon setup. The silence that currently surrounds Splatoon 3 is certainly a bit strange, but it shouldn’t be something fans should worry about too much. Judging by the footage that has been released so far, it seems that Splatoon 3 will offer another surprisingly bright and chaotic shooter. Nevertheless, we hope that the silence will be interrupted before the release date of Splatoon 3 on September 9, as the long trailer revealing all the features of the sequel will surely appeal to fans.

Splatoon 3 is released on September 9 on the Nintendo Switch.