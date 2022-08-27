Platoon 3 already prohibits the use of cheaters in the game

Splatoon 3 players get a chance to take a look at the long-awaited sequel to the mega-popular squid shooter. Just a couple of weeks before the release of the newest Splatoon game, Nintendo released a demo of the Splatfest World Premiere Demo. Players can try out the standard battles of the Splatfest game during the first half of the event, and the second half will move on to the new Tricolor Turf Wars. Now there are reports that some cheaters are already getting bans before the demo.

A well-known Splatoon 3 insider OatmealDome confirmed that Nintendo had already started blocking some players even before the event. It is reported that the bans are related to a patch distributed in the community that will allow players to get early access to the test site of the game. Although the data collector did not say much about the work of the security system, they clarified that the bans could potentially be complete bans on Nintendo Switch Online services in general.

Nintendo’s tough stance towards cheaters in Splatoon 3 will not be something new, as the company has often harshly opposed cheaters and hardware modifications. Nintendo has often imposed broad bans on players in popular online games, such as Pokemon Sword and Shield, for changing save files and using cheat devices. Nintendo’s bans on specific games are often accompanied by general bans on the Nintendo Switch Online service, adhering to a clear policy of “intolerance” against scammers.

Splatoon 3 follows in the footsteps of Splatoon 2, which implemented its own anti-cheat system shortly after the game’s release in 2017. Since Splatoon 2 is one of Nintendo’s most popular online games on Switch, the system will actively check players. using mods in the game. Nintendo has also strongly opposed the use of emulators in the gaming community, taking measures to prevent players from emulating Nintendo games on third-party software.

The demo version of Splatoon 3 appeared after Nintendo gave fans a lot of reasons to be excited about the newest edition of the franchise. Recent trailers have revealed new maps, new weapons, and even a brand new card mini-game that will appear in Splatoon 3. Nintendo has also confirmed that veteran players returning from Splatoon 2 will receive special rewards as a bonus reward for switching to Splatoon 3. The new game. Splatoon 3 will be one of Nintendo’s biggest releases this calendar year when it comes out next month.

Splatoon 3 will be released on September 9 on the Nintendo Switch.