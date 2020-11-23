Platinum-plated Spider-Man on PS4?

The update that allows you to transfer the save from PS4 to Spider-man Remastered on PS5 is now available.

We have heard you – in an upcoming update for #SpiderManPS4, we will add the ability to export your save to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. This update will also add the three new suits from Remastered to the PS4 game. We expect to bring you this update around Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/EqoKnto3FV — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) November 9, 2020

To transfer your save from PS5 to PS5, do the following:

1 – Update the game on PS4 and PS5.

2 – In the PS4 version, press R1 in the main menu and select to upload your save

3 – In Spider-Man Remastered on PS5, press R1 in the main menu and download your save

In addition to this feature to transfer the save, the patch will also give players of the original game access to three outfits, and best of all, if you platinum the game on your PS4, the platinum will automatically be taken to your PS5.



