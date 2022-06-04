Platinum jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth: there is nothing accidental about it

Queen Elizabeth II has released a portrait dedicated to her platinum jubilee. The simple portrait is filled with hints of her life and reign. Her portrait includes a significant place, jewelry of great importance and much more.

The jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth II is presented here. She celebrates her 70th birthday on the throne with a special platinum jubilee portrait. Like previous portraits of Queen Elizabeth, not to mention the photos on her desk or in the background during performances, it seems that every little thing is thought out to the smallest detail. And the platinum jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth is no exception. Everything, down to Queen Elizabeth’s jewelry, matters.

Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 70th anniversary on the throne with a new portrait

Her Majesty the Queen, the first monarch in the history of Great Britain to celebrate a platinum jubilee.

To mark the start of the #PlatinumJubilee Celebration weekend, a new portrait of the queen has been released.

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 1, 2022

On June 1, 2022, the day before Queen Elizabeth officially celebrated her 70th anniversary on the throne, Buckingham Palace published her platinum jubilee portrait. Footage from the royal family’s Twitter account shows a 96-year-old woman with a big smile sitting on a windowsill at Windsor Castle. Queen Elizabeth wears a powder blue suit and a string of her signature pearls.

“Her Majesty the Queen is the first monarch in the history of Great Britain to celebrate a platinum jubilee,” Buckingham Palace signed the picture.

Queen Elizabeth also shared a “message for the platinum jubilee” on the official website of the royal family after the publication of the portrait.

“Thank you to everyone who participated in the convocation of communities, families, neighbors and friends to celebrate my platinum anniversary in the United Kingdom and throughout the Commonwealth. I know that these holidays will leave many happy memories,” she said.

“I am still inspired by the kindness shown to me, and I hope that the coming days will give me an opportunity to reflect on everything that has been achieved over the past seventy years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm.”

She signed a contract with Elizabeth R.

The platinum jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth refers to Prince Philip, her beloved home, as well as her signature personal style.

According to Newsweek, hints of her life and reign can be seen in the jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth.

The place of action, Windsor Castle, is connected with her memories. Here she lived during the Second World War with her sister, Princess Margaret, and also raised her own children here.

In recent years, it was here that she conducted isolation from the coronavirus (COVID-19) with her husband, Prince Philip. After his death at the age of 99 in April 2021, his funeral was held here.

She also wears an engagement ring. It is said that the sparkler given to her by the Duke of Edinburgh contains a secret message.

In addition, there is a blue coat with pearl jewelry made by Queen Elizabeth’s assistant Angela Kelly. Finally, a pearl necklace made of two strands, which Queen Elizabeth often wears during official duties and not only. It was a wedding gift from her father, King George VI, and over the years the monarch has worn it again and again.

Queen Elizabeth took part in the celebration of the Platinum Jubilee

From 2 to 5 June 2022, the UK has a day off in honor of the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth. The four-day celebration, known as the central jubilee weekend, is accompanied by all kinds of events.

So far, Queen Elizabeth has participated in Trooping the Colour and the lighting ceremony. On June 2, 2022, she stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with working members of the royal family.

Later, the palace announced that she would not attend the church service on June 3 in her honor. The reason, according to CNN, is that they experience “some discomfort” during the parade.

Meanwhile, the Platinum Anniversary celebration continues with horse racing, a star-studded concert and dinners before ending on June 5.