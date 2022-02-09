Platinum Games: Kamiya and Inaba Reveal Studio’s Next Steps

Platinum Games ended up turning on a yellow warning light for its fans this week when its CEO revealed he would like to see the studio focus on longer-lasting games, but a recent IGN Japan interview with Hideki Kamiya and Atsushi Inaba might help get a clearer idea of ​​the developer’s near future:

Among the main topics discussed by the duo, we know that Project GG, that promising project inspired by tokusatsus, should receive more information by the end of 2022 and that Bayonetta 3 has a lot of new elements, which makes developers very confident in its potential. .

In addition, they also commented that Platinum Games would like to evolve its game publishing model even further and embrace more projects, leaving space even for an old acquaintance of the crowd: to the surprise of many, Kamiya himself confirmed his interest. to do something with the canceled Scalebound!

To everyone’s surprise Kamiya sent an invite to Phil Spencer himself, the Xbox boss, saying, “Hey Phil! Let’s do this together.” Will the unlikely happen and one day we will still have more news about Scalebound? Would you like to see this happen? What do you think of the Platinum focus? Comment below!