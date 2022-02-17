Platinum (Bayonetta) Are Not Interested In NFTs: “Only Companies Benefit”

Platinum: Hideki Kamiya jocularly points out that when Konami “smells money” it will be there in the blink of an eye. NFTs and blockchain technology dominate media headlines and player complaints. Part of the video game industry, including companies like Ubisoft or Konami, have already begun to experiment with this type of product. Now, in an interview with VGC, PlatinumGames has stated that it has no interest in NFTs.

Atsushi Inaba, CEO of the company, has commented that they have not given much thought to the issue. “I understand that it is a hot topic right now, that it is starting to gain traction, but the way it has happened has been focused on the benefits for the company, but not on the impact for the creators and users, in any way. It’s frustrating that this is happening.”

According to the manager, the people who promote NFTs have associated themselves with companies in the video game industry, but the conversations have only reflected one part of the reality, that of making money. “How does this benefit users or creators. If I want to invest time in something I want it to be good for the development of good games. Inaba thinks that NFTs as a concept will become more important over time, but maintains that in the beginning everything is focused on profit. “To be honest, I’m not interested in being a part of this.”

On Konami and NFTs: “When you smell money…”

Hideki Kamiya, director of titles such as Bayonetta, Okami or Viewtiful Joe, was asked if he was surprised that Konami has embraced NFTs so quickly: “Not really, if it smells like money Konami will be there in a heartbeat.” of eyes. Honestly, I have zero interest in the subject.”

The creative has stressed that at heart he is a player, not a businessman. From that perspective, NFTs “don’t offer any advantage to gamers right now.” In the future, however, if this changes “maybe” I’ll start to take an interest in it.

After the release of Sun Crest, PlatinumGames will publish Babylon’s Fall and Bayonetta 3.