Plastic Visors Do Not Protect Against Coronavirus

A research was conducted on plastic visors thought to protect against coronavirus in Japan. Research with computers revealed that the visors used by many people today don’t actually work that well.

With the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic, one of the products that entered our lives was plastic visors. These visors, which we sometimes see in the heads of civilians and sometimes healthcare professionals, were thought to provide extra protection against coronavirus. However, news from Japan revealed that these visors were not that effective.

The RIKEN Computational Science Center, located in Kobe, Japan, conducted a research on visors. The research conducted included understanding whether these products were indeed protective against coronavirus. Experts who made calculations through computers revealed that almost 100 percent of droplets smaller than 5 micrometers in the air spread despite the visors.

According to the calculations made by experts, it was concluded that the visors passed 50 percent of the droplets larger than 50 micrometers. In other words, the visors in question were not that effective. Mato Tsubokura, number one of the research, who made statements on the subject, said that the effect of visors in prevention is much lower than the mask. According to Tsubokura, the mask is critical, especially for droplets smaller than 20 micrometers.

By the way, the coronavirus epidemic has not lost its effect. Outbreak, both Turkey and increase the violence in other countries, people continue to be infected. According to the latest information we received from the Johns Hopkins University database, the epidemic has caused 31 million 880 thousand people to be infected so far. The loss of life around the world has been recorded as 976 thousand 640.



