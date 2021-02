Several announcements are being made during the Nintendo Direct broadcast today (17), one of which is the arrival of the full version of Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville to be released on March 19 for the Nintendo Switch. Check it out below:

The game was originally released in October 2019 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One by PopCap, and now arrives for the Big N. laptop.

