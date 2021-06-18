Plague Tale: Innocence Arrives With Next-Gen Improvements

The cult A Plague Tale: Innocence will get new versions as early as next July 6th, when it will arrive on Nintendo Switch and in upgrades for the next generation on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S!

On the new machines from Sony and Microsoft, the game will be able to run in 4K resolution and 60 FPS, in addition to having support for 3D sound and several visual improvements. Nintendo’s hybrid system version will run via the cloud via streaming. Check out the trailer for new editions:

Have you ever played A Plague Tale: Innocence in its original version? Are you planning to revisit or get to know the game in the new generation? Let us know in the comments below!