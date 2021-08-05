Plague Tale: Innocence and Minit Are Free for PC at the Epic Store

A Plague Tale: The Epic Games Store began distributing for free, this Thursday (5th), the games A Plague Tale: Innocence and Minit. PC titles can be redeemed through this link until August 12th at 12:00 pm (GMT) and will remain in your library forever.

The virtual store has been delivering free games since the end of 2018 and in all more than 400 games have already been made available. Although most are lesser known and of the indie genre, the company has already given away big games like Alan Wake, Batman: Arkham Collection, Watch Dogs 1 and 2, GTA 5 and Assassin’s Creed Syndicate.

Last week, Mothergunship and Train Sim World 2 were distributed. Starting August 12, PC gamers can receive free Rebel Galaxy, a 3rd person RPG centered on spaceship combat.

Games of the week

Plague Tale: Innocence is certainly the most targeted game this week. It was developed by Asobo Studio and published by Focus Home Interactive in 2019. In the action, adventure and puzzle genre, the title is set in the Middle Ages and tells the story of two brothers who must flee the Inquisition while dealing with a huge horde of rats that spread bubonic plague.

The title was praised by critics and audiences, achieving average scores of 81 and 8.5 on Metacritic, respectively.

Regarding the other game, Minit was developed by programmers Jan Willem Nijman, Kitty Calis, Jukio Kallio and Dominik Johann and published by Devolver Digital in 2018. From the adventure and puzzle genre in a retro look.

He was widely praised for his fun and original proposal and achieved average scores of 79 (specialized media) and 6.4 (users) on Metacritic.

So, which Epic Games Store title will you like first on PC? Let us know in the comments section below!