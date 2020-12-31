Placentero Park gnomes buried in Fortnite Season 5?

Guide of the mission / challenge “bury gnomes in Pleasant Park or Ciudad Comercio”, from Week 5 of Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2.

One of the epic missions (color purple) of Week 5 of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to bury gnomes in Pleasant Park or Commerce City. This Fortnite mission is “bury gnomes in Placentero Park or Commerce City”. In this section of our complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you where to bury gnomes in Placentero Park and Ciudad Comercio:

Fortnite Season 5: gnomes locations to bury in Placentero Park and Commerce City

What this mission asks of us is to bury gnomes in Placentero Park and Commerce City. As always, it doesn’t matter what game mode we play. We leave you a map with the locations of Parque Placentero and Ciudad Comercio



