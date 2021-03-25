PL wants Digital Passport to identify vaccinees in Brazil

A bill proposed by Congressman Felipe Carreras (PSB-PE) may result in the creation of a digital identification document for those who are already immunized against the new coronavirus.

The idea is to change the Epidemiological Surveillance Law, passed in 1975, to allow the creation of an electronic document that confirms whether or not the person is vaccinated “against infectious diseases” – that is, that includes covid-19.

The application could only be viewed with the user’s consent and can be replaced by an existing printed version, such as the card or vaccination certificate.

Enter and leave

According to the text, the objective of the project is “to increase sanitary control over places with crowds of people”, which can result in a form of regulation over who is allowed or prohibited from attending public or private spaces.

Thus, those who have not yet been vaccinated against the coronavirus can be prevented from entering certain establishments and even get fines for breaking the rules, depending on how the inspection occurs.

The PL 959/2021 was presented last week by Carreras, but has not yet entered the agenda of the sessions. The full text can be read on the Chamber’s website. The deputy asked for urgency in the process, but has not yet been served. If approved, the proposal still needs to go to the Senate and be approved or not by the Presidency of the Republic.