Pixelmator Pro 2.0 with support for Apple M1

Pixelmator announced Pixelmator Pro 2.0, the newest update of visual editing software Pixelmator Pro. The update will be distributed on the App Store as of November 19, today.

The biggest innovation that will come with Pixelmator Pro 2.0 is that the application works naturally on Apple’s new M1 processor Mac computers. Currently, versions of the application developed for systems with Intel processors run over the converter layer called Rosetta 2 in new Macs. Other third-party developers like Adobe do not plan to release ARM-powered native versions of their software before the end of this year. For this reason, those who are frequently involved in photo editing will be pleased to see Pixelmator Pro gaining M1 support right after its release. Of course, Pixelmator Pro 2.0 will work properly on Intel-based Mac computers as well.

It also offers new machine learning features that take advantage of the Pixelmator Pro 2.0 M1’s 16-core neural engine. The company underlines that features such as ML Super Resolution, which enlarges low-resolution photos while preserving detail and texture, will run up to 15 times faster on new Mac computers.

Also, the application has a new icon. With macOS Big Sur, Apple updated the dock icons to be more compatible with their iOS and iPadOS counterparts. The Pixelmator Pro icon adopts the square style with rounded corners, like Apple’s new icons.

And the design of the application has also been renewed, making it compatible with Big Sur’s aesthetic layout. Pixelmator describes this new design as “brand new, more refined and more modern”. The user interface also includes a new unified toolbar. There are also over 200 presets. You can find all the new features on Pixelmator’s innovations page.



