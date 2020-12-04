Pixel XE from Google appeared on Geekbench

After leaking recently in images, the Pixel XE continues to feature some leaks, this time, having shown up in the database of the popular benchmark application, the Geekbench.

The most recent leak was released on Twitter by leaker @yabhishekhd and gives us some details about the hardware of this model.

As we can see in the publication, the Pixel XE should reach the market with Snapdragon 720G chipset, 6 GB and RAM and Android 11 pre-installed at the factory.

Google Pixel XE Spotted On Geekbench.

But We Have To Wait For Authenticity.@OnLeaks @evleaks @MishaalRahman @jon_prosser

Can You Guys Confirm This?

•6GB Ram

•Snapdragon 720G

•Android 11 pic.twitter.com/o0HE8R5buC — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 4, 2020

It is clear that data of this type is easily manipulated, so we continue in the hope of having more details about the supposed laptop to come, in order to make the information even more concrete.

By all indications, this device, if confirmed, will be a cost-effective device, possibly with a price lower than that already charged by the search giant on its current cell phones.

We are eager to know if the most famous photographic experience of the most expensive Pixels will also be present in this model – but that, only time will tell.



