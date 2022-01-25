Pixel Watch Should Be Presented At Google I/O 2022, Says Rumor

Pixel Watch: Just over a month ago, rumors surfaced indicating that Google’s next wearable device will be equipped with an Exynos or Tensor chip. This Monday (24), information leaker Jon Prosser revealed that the Pixel Watch is set to be released on May 26 this year.

Like other similar devices, the smart watch should offer a heart sensor and other features adopted by Fitbit, a brand acquired by the company, in addition to the Wear OS 3 system with integrated Google Assistant.

Pixel Watch and Google I/O

Last year, rumors pointed out that the device would be announced in 2022, however, without any specific date. Fortunately, the information points out that the supposed Pixel Watch will be announced on May 26th – it can even happen during the Google I/O developer event, which usually takes place in the month of May.

Pixel Watch 👇 I’m hearing that Google is planning on launching it on Thursday, May 26th — over year since we leaked it. This is the first we’ve seen a set date on the device behind the scenes. Google is known for pushing back dates — but if they do, we’ll know 👀 pic.twitter.com/Kk0D4Bom6d — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) January 21, 2022

“I’m hearing that Google is planning to release it on Thursday, May 26th — more than a year since we leaked it. This is the first time we’ve seen a date set for the device behind the scenes. Google is known for pushing back dates — but if they do, we’ll know,” Prosser said on his Twitter account.

So far, Google has not commented on the rumors or confirmed any information about the brand’s alleged smart watch. Other rumors indicate that the Pixel 6a smartphone will also be released in May.

