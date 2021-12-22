Pixel Watch May Have Built-In Samsung Chip And Google Assistant

More Google Pixel Watch news were leaked and the wearable should come equipped with SoC Exynos or Tensor, both manufactured by Samsung. In addition, the device will feature a Wear OS 3 system, allowing it to come with the newest version of Google Assistant embedded.

The smartwatch has not yet been officially announced by Google, but the data comes from reports received by the 9to5Google website, giving credibility to the rumor.

Natural evolution of devices

The operating system alone does not guarantee that Google Assistant will show up on the project. However, both processors manufactured by Samsung have the potential to deliver speech recognition tools right on the wrist.

Without a hardware limitation, offering a personal assistant right on the smartwatch becomes a natural choice in a world increasingly focused on the Internet of Things and always-connected devices.

Regarding the launch, Google usually brings big announcements in October during its Made By Google launch event. However, some recent rumors suggest that the arrival of the wearable should happen in the first months of 2022.