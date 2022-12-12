Pixel Remasters of Final Fantasy Appeared in The ESRB Database For PS4 and Switch

Something to look forward to: The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has published ratings for all six pixel remasters of Final Fantasy for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, suggesting that the games will soon be launched on these platforms.

Square Enix announced pixel remasters during the summer demo at E3 2021. The games started appearing on Android, iOS and Windows (via Steam) in July and continued until February 2022.

Pixel remasters provide graphical improvements over the originals, as well as updated music scores, bug and crash fixes, general gameplay improvements, and modern user interfaces. Composer Nobuo Uematsu has returned to look after the reworked soundtracks.

All six of the first numbered games in the series, i.e. Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III, Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V and Final Fantasy VI, are now listed in the ESRB database for the aforementioned systems.

The ESRB is the regulatory body that assigns age ratings and age restrictions to video games in the United States and Canada. It was created in the mid-90s in response to a number of controversial video games, including Night Trap, Mortal Kombat and Doom, which contained excessively violent or sexual content.

PC gamers interested in the collection can purchase all six games on Steam for $74.82, which is a 22 percent discount compared to buying each game individually. By the way, Final Fantasy I-VI can be purchased separately if you only need a pair or you want to buy them along the way. The first two entries cost $11.99, and all the others will cost you $17.99 each.

The first game in the cult Final Fantasy series dates back to the late 80s and was originally released in Japan. In fact, only later in the series will the games begin to be shipped outside Japan on a permanent basis. The last game of the main series was released in November 2016, and the release of the next game, Final Fantasy XVI, exclusive to PlayStation 5, has been postponed to spring 2023.