Pixel Pass: Google To Launch Apple One-Style Service Bundle

Pixel Pass: Google is planning a new subscription services package that unifies a number of platforms under a single value, similar to the Apple One. The service has not yet been officially announced, but was leaked through an image published by analyst M. Brandon Lee on his Twitter profile.

According to the leaked illustration, the platform will be called Pixel Pass and appears to be initially focused on buying devices from the Google Pixel family of smartphones, including suggesting switching to an older device.

In addition to the model, the package also includes an expanded warranty service and a series of services offered by the company itself.

In other words, the novelty should work similarly to Apple One. The subscription has unified several iPhone branded services in one package: Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News, Apple Fitness+ and more storage on iCloud.