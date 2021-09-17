Pixel Fold? Google Collapsible Phone Could Arrive This Year

Pixel Fold: New rumor in the field: the much talked about Google Pixel Fold is real, expected to hit the market in the fourth quarter of this year, and with a low temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED panel. The technology, which is the same used in the iPhone 13, allows for battery savings by radically reducing the refresh rate.

The rumor, released on Twitter on Wednesday (15) by David Naranjo, a senior director at a display supply chain consultancy, shows a list of 20 current devices that can use LTPO OLED panels. Among the models mentioned is the Google Pixel Fold, with a release date scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Rumors and speculation about Google Pixel Fold

Speculation about Google’s collapsible smartphone began in 2019, when the company revealed that it had begun work on prototypes. But it became more real when the Moutain View giant added support for flexible screens to Android 10, which was eventually used by Samsung to develop its folding projects.

Last year, an Android document leak hinted that the Google Pixel Fold would be released in the fourth quarter of 2021, citing it codenamed “Passport” along with two other nicknames, “Raven” and “Oriole”. which have been speculated as the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, respectively. Later, a patent application suggested that Google was finalizing a model that folded inward.

Finally, last February, well-known leak expert Jon Prosser claimed that the Google Pixel Fold is real and would come by the end of this year or early 2022. In any case, the anxiety will end next month, when Google is expected to officially announce the Pixel 6 series, probably on October 19th, and may also introduce more products to the public.