Pixel 6 Pro prototype spotted live

By
Kaitlyn Kubrick
-
0

The prototype video of the Pixel 6 Pro model, which has all its technical features, has been leaked recently.

 

The prototype of the Pixel 6 family, whose promotional video was published recently, has appeared. A Twitter user shared the video of the Pixel 6 Pro model.

Pixel 6 Pro prototype video leaked

Sharing the video, Brandon Lee said, “The logo on the device is different from the normal one, probably because it is a prototype product. Since it is a prototype device, there may be some differences in the model to be released.” used the phrases.

The Pixel 6 Pro model, whose almost all technical features have been leaked, will be powered by the Tensor processor produced by Google. The Google Tensor processor has 2 x 2.80GHz Arm Cortex-X1, 2 x 2.25GHz Arm Cortex-A76 and 4 x 1.80GHz Arm Cortex-A55 cores. In addition, the processor has 854 MHz Arm Mali-G78 as a graphics interface.

The device, which appears with a screen-to-body ratio of 89.13 percent, will be introduced with a 6.7-inch P-OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The model, which will be launched with 12 GB RAM and 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB storage options, has a triple camera array, unlike the standard Pixel 6.

Unlike other Pixel models, both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models will be offered to users with 33W fast charging instead of 18W. In addition, Geekbench tests revealed Pixel 6 Pro, 414 single-core and 2074 multi-core scores.

Among the leaks is that the company will produce a 23W wireless charging stand, which it calls Pixel Stand.

