Pixel 6 Pro prototype spotted live

The prototype video of the Pixel 6 Pro model, which has all its technical features, has been leaked recently.

The prototype of the Pixel 6 family, whose promotional video was published recently, has appeared. A Twitter user shared the video of the Pixel 6 Pro model.

Pixel 6 Pro prototype video leaked

Sharing the video, Brandon Lee said, “The logo on the device is different from the normal one, probably because it is a prototype product. Since it is a prototype device, there may be some differences in the model to be released.” used the phrases.

The Pixel 6 Pro model, whose almost all technical features have been leaked, will be powered by the Tensor processor produced by Google. The Google Tensor processor has 2 x 2.80GHz Arm Cortex-X1, 2 x 2.25GHz Arm Cortex-A76 and 4 x 1.80GHz Arm Cortex-A55 cores. In addition, the processor has 854 MHz Arm Mali-G78 as a graphics interface.

The device, which appears with a screen-to-body ratio of 89.13 percent, will be introduced with a 6.7-inch P-OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The model, which will be launched with 12 GB RAM and 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB storage options, has a triple camera array, unlike the standard Pixel 6.

I think this may be the first hands on video leak of a Google Pixel 6 Pro. FYI: The logo would indicate that this is likely an early production test unit, so that means there may be some differences between what you see here and the actual production device. #teampixel pic.twitter.com/4QSvdktqA7 — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) September 21, 2021

Unlike other Pixel models, both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models will be offered to users with 33W fast charging instead of 18W. In addition, Geekbench tests revealed Pixel 6 Pro, 414 single-core and 2074 multi-core scores.

Among the leaks is that the company will produce a 23W wireless charging stand, which it calls Pixel Stand.