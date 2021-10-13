Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Coming On October 19: Design Details Of The Series Have Been Shared

Pixel 6: Google has confirmed that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be officially announced, with the launch on October 19. New photos and technical details of the phones that will be released soon have emerged.

Camera design is changing

Looking at the shared images, we can say that the new Pixel series will come with a large camera bump. Leaving the traditional camera design, the company seems to prefer sharp lines for large sensors. While both phones host a screen with a high refresh rate, the Pixel 6 Pro will come with the LTPO screen we see on flagship phones.

Looking at the battery side of the Pixel 6 series, the main model will have a battery capacity of 4,614 mAh, and the Pro model will have a battery capacity of 5,003mAh. In addition, the new phones will be powered by Google’s specially developed Tensor processor. On the camera side, the new Pixel 6 series, which will come with a triple design, will have a 50 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 48 MP telephoto camera.