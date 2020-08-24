Pixel 5’s first real life photo revealed

Thanks to the new leaked photos, we have the opportunity to take a first look at the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G models, which we expect to be introduced a few weeks later. In photos on a Reddit post that was deleted later, the Pixel 5 appears in black and the Pixel 4A 5G in white. At the same time, this share contains information about the technical features of the phones. XDA Developers states that this information is also compatible with previous leaks.

Google introduced the Pixel 4A model earlier this month and launched it abroad. He also announced that Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G models will come in the fall. In the Pixel 5 product photos leaked last week, the fingerprint reader on the back of the device attracted attention. The square shaped camera module contained two cameras and a flash. There was a screen hole in the front where the camera was placed.

If the new Reddit image is correct, it both proves the accuracy of the previously leaked specifications and supports rumors that the Pixel 5 will come with a Snapdragon 765G processor. If the new information is correct, the device will have a 4000 mAh battery, 8 GB RAM, 90Hz display. The back of the phone will be plastic and there will be no 3.5mm headphone jack. Like Pixel 4, Pixel 5 will have a 0.5 times wide angle lens next to the 12.2 megapixel main camera.

Many features will be the same in the Pixel 4A 5G model, but will have a 3800 mAh battery, 6 GB RAM and a 60 Hz display. It will also include a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Meanwhile, a new product photo claimed to belong to the Pixel 4A 5G model has emerged thanks to OnLeaks and 91Mobiles.

Again, all this information and photos came out through a leak, more precisely, thanks to a Reddit post that has now been deleted. Therefore, it is not easy to prove the accuracy of the information. However, as the output of these two Google Pixel phones approaches, we will have the opportunity to see more information and photos about them.



