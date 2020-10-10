Pixel 5 makes Google’s face smile with its sales!

Introduced on September 30, Google Pixel 5 was appreciated by users. Pixel 5, which is particularly ambitious with its camera, is covered by a 3-year update warranty by Google. Except for the Pixel 5, any XL model will not be produced. However, the Pixel 5 model will be accompanied by the more affordable Pixel 4a 5G model. According to the latest reports, Google’s face is laughing because of Pixel 5 sales.

Although it is not certain yet, new Pixel 5 models are not expected to be sold in our country.

Pixel 5 sales run out of pre-order stocks

Introducing its new phones, Google has also supported its phones with 5G feature. Google plans to sell less than 1 million Pixel 5 this year. However, according to pre-order figures, Google may be wrong with this prediction. Devices that are not officially available for sale yet, will go on sale with the launch on October 15.

The Pixel 5, which has been opened for pre-order, is out of stock in Germany, the UK and Ireland. Pixel 5 sales this year may go better than Google expected. While this kind of running out of pre-order stocks is common for brands like Samsung and Apple, it’s not uncommon for the Pixel series. In America, pre-order stocks are available.

If we briefly touch on the features of Google Pixel 5, the phone comes with Snapdragon 765G processor with 5G support. Google made a different decision this year and chose not to use a flagship processor in the Pixel 5 model. The phone, which comes with an OLED screen with 1080 x 2340 resolution, has a 90 Hz screen refresh feature. On the camera side, Pixel 5 has a total of two rear cameras, 12 Megapixel wide-angle and 16 Megapixel ultra-wide angle. On the front is an 8 Megapixel camera. The phone, which comes with 18W fast charging, has a 4000 mAh battery capacity. The pre-order price of the model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage is $ 700.



