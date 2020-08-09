Pixel 5: Google upset those who expect 120Hz display

The expectations for the Pixel 5 are high, especially now that Google has discontinued the Pixel 4 and 4 XL in record time.

A trend in the top-of-the-line market today is the addition of more fluid displays, with image refresh rates of 90Hz or 120Hz. The Galaxy S20 line is an example of this, and even the intermediary OnePlus Nord adopted 90Hz.

Thus, it is expected that as the Pixel 4 already offers 90Hz refresh rate, the Pixel 5 can raise the stakes in that regard. But it may not be so.

Well-informed 9to5Google editor Stephen Hall used his Twitter to comment that anyone who expects this may have their expectations frustrated. He also comments that the search giant’s next smartphone is unlikely to arrive with a 6.6 inch screen as some are commenting.

He does not reveal any arguments or possible sources for this statement, but the content of his tweets suggests that he has behind the scenes information. For him, the Pixel 5 should maintain the 90Hz of its predecessor, because that – for Google – would be enough to deliver a more fluid browsing experience.

Thus, the specifications of the Pixel 5 begin to be outlined. Something that Google has already confirmed is that the next phone will have 5G connectivity, but rumors from last semester curiously indicated the possibility of the smartphone having intermediary specifications. It will be?



