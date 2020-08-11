Pixel 5 doesn’t outperform Pixel 4 based on benchmarks

Google is one of the most expected companies in the world of technology. The American house brings multiple products throughout the year, both in the world of hardware and software. But it is in the telephony segment where it has been drawing the attention of users for a few years and continues to do so with proposals like the one we saw from the Pixel 4A last week. But today we have to focus on the future of the family because apparently the Google Pixel 5 will not be as powerful as the Pixel 4.

More advanced but with worse performance?

Mountain View phones do not stand out for following the trend of the rest. The firm has been proving that less is more for five years, as long as it has the help of advanced artificial intelligence. The Pixel range has surprised us with the passage of time, showing that its features can deal with any premium phone. However, this could not be the case with the next smartphone in the house.

It turns out that BGR has echoed the publication of the Pixel 5 benchmark made by AI Benchmark. This places the Pixel 5 below the Pixel 4, something that draws attention considering only the power of the processor, which would be a Snapdragon 765G in the case of the most modern smartphone supported by 8 GB of RAM. With these expectations we could speak of a modern terminal capable of everything, although it should be noted that its predecessor mounted the Snapdragon 855.

The difference itself is not very large, only a few tenths, so it will not stop being a powerful phone if the presence of this chip is confirmed. Of course, it should be noted that this piece has been mounted on terminals that currently offer the cheapest 5G, so it is clear that Google has played it with a double-edged sword: less power in exchange for the latest in connectivity.

Does Google reduce costs in the manufacture of the Pixel 5G?

As we see in the previous image, it seems that Google is potentially leaving the Google Pixel 5 behind. Following the statement in the previous paragraphs, Google still has to make the final data of the terminal public, but if it coincides we are not talking about a bad processor, especially if we take into account that it is one of the first with integrated 5G and with a good performance today.



