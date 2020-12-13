Pixel 5 and Pixel 4 contain the same sensor errors reported

The Google Pixel 5 was made official in late September and unfortunately it is already starting to accumulate a string of problems. This time the users’ complaint is that the cell phone sensors simply stop working for no apparent reason.

Some users are reporting the presence of this problem on Pixel 5 units on the official Google forum. According to these reports, the gyroscope, the proximity sensor, the accelerometer and many others present in the cell phone suddenly stop working, which is a great obstacle when making voice calls, for example, since in this situation the proximity sensor is used to avoid accidentally touching the screen.

One fact that certainly makes this bug even more shameful for Pixel phones is the fact that the same problem has already occurred in Pixel 4, although until today it is not known what caused it, which according to Google occurred due to the corruption of a system, although many users have claimed to have never made any changes to the phone system.

It is worth mentioning that an update recently launched for the Pixel line with several new features seems to have solved the problem, so if you have not yet downloaded the latest available update, we recommend that you do so immediately to avoid any major problems.



