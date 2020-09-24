Pixel 4a 5G features appeared! Here is the date

With the acceleration of the mid-range smartphone market, Google started to position its Pixel phones in this market. After 4a, which was introduced at the beginning of August, the design and features of the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is the upper version of this phone, have been fully revealed. It appeared in pricing officially approved by Google for the smartphone.

Google Pixel 4a 5G features and price

In the smartphone adventure that started with the first Nexus phones manufactured by HTC, Google started to produce its own smartphones with Pixel phones. Pixel, which was once eagerly awaited by those who want to buy a flagship at an affordable price, has started to burn with its price in recent years.

The mid-range smartphone, which is expected to be introduced by Google on September 30, will appear with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor. This processor, which is at the lower level of Qualcomm’s high-end processor 865, achieves high performance from the Cortex A76 chip running at 2.4 GHz.

Besides one 2.2 GHz core in the processor, the other cores have 1.8 GHz processing power. In short, although not as high as the 865, the 765G Pixel 4a has performance values ​​that its users will not regret.

Among the Google Pixel 4a 5G features, the screen size was among the most curious. Judging by the information revealed, the smartphone comes across with a size of 6.2 inches. This screen has an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9, although not all the details of the screen have been revealed, it is expected to have Full HD +, HDR OLED features.

In terms of 4a 5G camera, we see the 8 Megapixel front camera placed in the hole on the left on the front. On the back of the phone, there are two camera installations, of which the main camera will have a resolution of 12.2 Megapixels and the ultra-wide camera will have a resolution of 8 Megapixels.

On the back of the phone is the round fingerprint scanner that has been on Pixel phones for a long time and has become a fundamental element of the design. In terms of Google Pixel 4a 5G design, it will also appear with a soft line design. The case of the phone is made of plastic. 4a 5G will come out of the box with Android 11 and will be one of the first phones to receive new Android versions.

Google Pixel 4a 5G price

The smartphone, which is expected to be introduced by Google on September 30, will have a price of $ 499 as previously announced. The phone will have a price tag of 499 euros in the European market. How do you think Google Pixel 4a 5G features? We are waiting your comments.



