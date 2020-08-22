Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5’s some hardware features revealed

Some technical features of Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 models, which Google will offer to its users this year, have emerged. It is claimed that both Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 will have Snapdragon 765G processor.

In addition to announcing the Pixel 4a recently, Google also cracked the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G models that it will release this year. Now some technical features of these devices have emerged.

According to the information revealed, both Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will come with a screen larger than the 5.81-inch Pixel 4a. The Pixel 5 will have a 6-inch display while the Pixel 4a 5G will have a 6.2-inch display. It is also among the claims that the Pixel 5 will have the same coverage area as the Pixel 4a, but the frames will be thinner.

Pixel 4a 5G and the emerging features of Pixel 5

It is stated that the Pixel 4a variant with 5G connection support will come with an OLED screen with a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz. However, there is currently no clear information about what the exact specifications of this variant will be.

When we look at the Pixel 5 side, it is claimed that it will come with a dual rear camera. One of them will be a standard camera and the other will be an ultra wide-angle sensor. Pixel 5, which will have 8 GB of RAM, will come with 128 GB of internal storage. According to the information provided by Android Central, the claims that the phone will have a 3.080 mAh battery do not reflect the truth.

Pixel 5, which will support 15 W Qi wireless charging, will also have 5 W reverse wireless charging feature. Looking at the processor side, it is claimed that both models will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. Pixel 4a 5G is expected to have a price tag of $ 499, of these two phones, which are thought to be released by Google on September 30, while the price of the Pixel 5 is not yet known.



