Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5’s photos revealed

Blood live photos of Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, which Google will present to its users this year, have emerged. Besides the photos, the hardware features of both phones were shared by a user.

In a news we gave you yesterday, we mentioned that the hardware features of Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 have emerged. The company also showed side-shot profiles of the devices earlier this month.

A Reddit user shared pictures of Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 on GooglePixel Subreddit last night. However, the user deleted the photos, screenshots, and features shortly after sharing.

Photos of Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 appeared

The phone, which is smaller than the two side-by-side devices and has a textured cover, Pixel 5. The user who shared the photo stated that the back is matte painted plastic, but there is a possibility that it is a coating. Apart from that, just like Pixel 4, there is a square camera module on the back, the difference is that the LED flash is positioned at the top. In addition, the fingerprint reader sensor is located on the back.

As we mentioned in our yesterday’s news, there are many similarities between Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. The difference between the two devices is in the rate of battery, RAM and screen refresh. According to the source, Pixel 5 has a 4,000 mAh battery, while the Pixel 4a 5G has a 3,800 mAh battery.

While Pixel 5 has 8 GB of RAM, Pixel 4a 5G has 6 GB of RAM. Looking at the screen refresh rate, Pixel 5 has 60 Hz / 90 Hz screens, while Pixel 4a 5G has a 60 Hz screen. Also, according to the source, the 12.2 MP main cameras found in both phones are the same as the Sony IMX363 used in recent years.

Saying that there will be no jack input on both devices, the Reddit user said that the Pixel 4a 5G will be available for sale starting at $ 499, but did not provide information about the screen sizes of the devices.



