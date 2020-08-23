Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 have real leaked image

Google already has a forecast for the launch of two more smartphones by the end of this year, making the public have good expectations in relation to what is to come, as there is a new version of the Pixel to be made available in the mobile market.

However, leaks point to the fact that the manufacturer also announces a model focused on the family of middlemen, thus delivering the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 devices, which have some important differentials to make the options of choice within the users’ needs.

Recently a real image of the devices was leaked, showing that the manufacturer will maintain a look close to what has already been applied in Pxel 4, but with a small difference in size on the display, as well as the nomenclature of each one, something that is a change of unexpected strategy for the path the company has taken since the first Pixel line.

As you can see at the rear, both have a double set of cameras, the main one being 12.2 megapixels, while the second has the wide-angle capture feature. On the security side, the manufacturer will maintain the physical digital reader.

In terms of specifications, the Pixel 4a 5G is expected to come with a screen whose refresh rate can be 60 Hz, 3,800 mAh of battery, Snapdragon 765G platform, 6 GB of RAM and a 3.5 mm connector for headphones.

The Pixel 5 will have a display with a refresh rate between 60 Hz and 90 Hz, 4,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 765G chipset, 8 GB of RAM and no headphone jack, requiring the use of an adapter or using Bluetooth accessories.

Some say that the new Pixel line devices will be launched on September 30, but the manufacturer has not yet confirmed such information.



