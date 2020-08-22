Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 features leaked!

Google is now preparing to come up with two new Pixel smartphones after the iPhone SE rival 4a, which it recently launched. Some features of the models, whose design and introduction date were shared before, also emerged. Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 features, which are expected to appeal to the mid-range smartphone market, are as follows:

Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 features

Google, which sells to a limited market with the Pixel series, seems to continue its strategy of producing more affordable smartphones with mid-range smartphones, with the increase in flagship phone prices. Although it is not clear so far, the Snapdragon 765 G processor stands out among the 4a 5G and Pixel 5 features. An affordable and performance mobile processor with processor 5G capability.

Among the Pixel 5 features, on the screen side, we see an OLED display with a 6-inch 90 Hz refresh rate. 4a 5G will have a 6.2-inch screen. For now, the features of this screen have not emerged. Pixel 5 will be the same size as Pixel 4a in terms of size. Here the 5 is expected to come with a much thinner frame.

In terms of battery, the 5 will come up with a much larger battery than its predecessor. However, the size of this battery is not yet clear. According to the leak, the 5 is also said to come with 15W Qi wireless charging support as well as 5W reverse wireless charging. The smartphone may have an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version, but it is unclear if this will be the only version for now.

The 4a 5G price has leaked at $ 499. There is currently no information for the price of 5. So what do you think, Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G features? We are waiting your comments.



