Pixar’s Soul: The 10 Funniest Letterboxd Reviews

Pixar’s Lightyear was praised for its stunning visuals, but criticized for its unimaginative plot, which is unusual for an animation studio. It pales in comparison with the more well-written plots from critically acclaimed films, such as, for example, the film “Soul”.

Numerous hilarious reviews and a high rating on Letterboxd are more than enough proof of how deeply the film touched and impressed fans. Some of the funniest comments left by users on the social media platform perfectly convey the unique viewing experience that an animated film offers, which often causes viewers to cry for all the right reasons.

The feeling of twenty-two

A significant part of what makes Soul one of Pixar’s best solo moves is the initially annoying character, 22 years old. She is trained by a soul who has spent more time than anyone else at You Seminar or Great Before, a place where souls find themselves. get your spark and fill up your badges before you return to earth. 22 was unable to complete it due to disinterest in human life.

Jay’s music review quotes a Taylor Swift song that most people might know, just a written lyric about how they “feel at 22”. This is a cute reference that may also relate to how they feel about the 22’s lack of motivation to live as a person.

Therapeutic experience

Joe’s incredible journey to the Great Beyond and back carries a sharp and deep thought about what it is worth living for. Combined with a possible understanding of the 22 beauty of the little things in life, the film creates a truly unique viewing experience that can leave viewers in tears.

This is certainly what happened to *Lily*, who writes that “therapy is good” and compares it to how they “cried out” their “fucking eyes while watching” a Pixar movie. The therapeutic effect of the film is rooted in its powerful narrative, reminding fans of what is really important in their daily lives.

Questioning life choices

When Jerry reveals to Joe through a suggestive quote that “the spark is not the purpose of the soul,” the protagonist is confused and at first refuses to accept it. Only when he realizes that the spark is actually the soul’s desire to live and willingness to appreciate all that life has to offer, he can convince 22 that she no longer needs to be a lost soul.

This hard lesson influenced Patrick Willems, who notes that they “have to question everything” about their “life choices.” This is exactly what Joe is doing, because the fruitless pursuit of his dream of becoming a jazz musician made him lose sight of what really matters — he took things for granted without realizing it.

A drop of life

The most intense part of Arch 22 comes after Joe rudely declares that it was only because of his passion that her badge was replenished. She escapes to the “Zone” and becomes a lost soul, repeatedly muttering echoes of Joe’s words that she has no purpose.

This may be part of what David Sims has in mind in his review, which says that “it’s a hard life.” The funny comment is a reference to “Annie” in 1982, namely to the song “It’s The Hard Knock Life”, which is performed by children in the orphanage. Like these children, the 22-year-old is going through difficult times and is overcome by pessimistic thoughts.

Unsafe soul

At You Seminar, young souls are assigned their personalities and traits, and wings like the “Excited Pavilion” determine what kind of people they will be. It’s funny that Jerry assigns these characteristics randomly, not really caring that they will determine the future lives of these souls.

An annoying review from the user Letterboxd urges readers to “tag” themselves before admitting that they are “one of those who are considered unprotected.” Judging by the logic of the film, any negative traits of people also came from the Great Prehistory.

Soft inside

22 at first seems arrogant and annoying, as she behaves as if she knows better than her mentors, among whom there are historically significant figures such as Plato. In the end, however, it’s easy to see that she’s just hiding behind this facade, as she’s upset that she never found her spark.

User maria refers to this side of 22, describing that they are “soft ass bitch deep deep inside”. Experience 22 may seem true to anyone who feels like they’re missing out on something vital that seems to come so easily to everyone else.

Blame the Universe

The way Jerry distributes personalities and traits in the “Great Before” implies that people are born with these qualities, which can be both positive and negative. For example, the soul is introduced into the pavilion, which gives alienation, which means that the person who will eventually become the soul must demonstrate the same characteristic.

This teaches Alor the “moral of the story” of the Pixar film, which is that people “absolutely can and should blame the universe for everything.”