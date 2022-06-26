Pixar’s apology for Replacing Tim Allen’s Base is Also the Reason for Lightyear’s Failure

Pixar Animation Studios has decided to replace Tim Allen as the main character of Lightyear, and their justification for this explains why the film cannot connect with the audience as easily as other Toy Story films. Changing anything, no matter how big or small, in a favorite pop culture icon is always a difficult task. As stated by the director Lightyear Angus MacLaine in the behind-the-scenes documentary Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear, “the stakes are even higher when you take a beloved character like Buzz Lightyear and reimagine him.”

Much has been said that Lightyear should become a big-budget blockbuster that inspired the Buzz Lightyear action figure from the original Toy Story. This idea certainly influenced the remaking of Baz Lightyear, according to Lightyear director Angus MacLaine, who remains adamant that Evans was his only choice for the role of Buzz because Lightyear was a side film of Toy Story, and technically not a prequel or direct sequel to the franchise in which Buzz existed. Allen. McLane probably felt obligated to point out the reasons for replacing Buzz Tim Allen after many fans were quick to suggest that Buzz Lightyear was remade into Lightyear because of Tim Allen’s recent political stance. and disputes.

However, McLane makes it clear (via Vanity Fair) that Pixar wanted a more grounded look at Buzz for the film: “Tim Baz’s version is a little dumber and a little dumber, and that’s why he’s a comic character. In this movie, Buzz is an action hero. He’s serious, ambitious and funny, but not in a silly way that could undermine the drama. Chris Evans has the seriousness and movie star qualities that our character needs to separate him and the movie from Tim’s version. a toy in Toy Story. However, while it’s not a bad idea in theory, Lightyear’s mixed critical reviews suggest that the new Buzz is too serious compared to Evans’ more restrained performance—and could use some of Allen’s characteristic Buzz goofiness to spice things up a bit.

Evans is an accomplished actor, but his take on Lightyear gives the impression of being a kind of light Captain America—ensuring that removing the silliness from the character robs Buzz of what makes him so attractive in the first place. McLane’s take on Buzz seems to suggest that his main character has to choose between being funny or irresistible, but the so-called “action hero” can be a source of comedy in addition to starring. Look no further than Indiana Jones, John McClain, or almost any character Jackie Chan has ever played to see for yourself. Allen’s unwavering bravado in the role of Lightyear was perfectly combined with his trademark comedic delivery, thanks to which Buzz became a fan favorite throughout all four Toy Story films. On the contrary, Buzz Lightyear performed by Evans seems to be nothing more than an ordinary main character of an adventure film, which may to some extent explain why Lightyear did not justify the high box office of Disney.

Remaking Tim Allen for the lead role in Lightyear wasn’t necessarily a bad decision in itself, and making the film the basis for a favorite fictional toy is an intriguing idea at its core. However, in the process of updating the character, Pixar sacrificed too much of what made Buzz attractive in the first place— which means that their justification for replacing Buzz with Tim Allen is also the reason for Lightyear’s failure.