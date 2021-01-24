Pixar signed Soul made history with the number of views

Soul, the animated movie by Pixar, released on the digital broadcasting platform Disney +, was watched 1 billion 670 million minutes in the USA between December 21-27, 2020, leaving behind many iconic productions, including The Office.

Soul surpassed even The Office

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on cinema like other social areas has made streaming platforms attract more attention than ever before. Indeed, the numbers confirm this.

As we have conveyed to you before, Netflix has reached 200 million subscribers worldwide, completing a very important milestone. Disney +, which was launched in November 2019, is currently hosting nearly 90 million users.

According to the data provided by the research company Nielsen, Pixar’s new animated movie Soul, published on Disney + platform, was watched 1 billion 670 million minutes in the USA between 21-27 December 2020. The Mandalorian, one of the most popular series on the platform, ranked fifth with 1 billion minutes.

Soul in the first place is followed by The Office, the legendary television series broadcast on Netflix with 1 billion 440 million minutes. Netflix’s alternative history series Bridgerton (1.2 billion minutes) and the science fiction film The Midnight Sky (1.1 billion minutes) starring George Clooney are in the third and fourth steps, respectively.

Nielsen’s data show that Disney, one of the world’s largest media companies, can also share their films with a large audience via Disney +. Because the American company has shifted its focus to the digital broadcasting industry with the coronavirus epidemic affecting the cinema industry.

At the same time, considering that Disney + still has relatively few high-profile content, the audience the service reaches is really impressive. In the future, with the addition of highly anticipated series such as WandaVision to the library, the interest in Disney + will increase even more.