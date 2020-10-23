PIX will allow in-store withdrawals in early 2021

In a digital event, the Central Bank stated that it plans to launch a form of withdrawal through the PIX in the first quarter of 2021. Breno Lobo and Carlos Brandt, both employees of BACEN, revealed that the functionality will allow users to request withdrawals of a value of their own checking account in any establishment and, through PIX, the retailer would deliver the stipulated amount in cash.

Commented in an interview during a Mobile Time event this Thursday (22), the withdrawal feature is part of a list with 15 other new features also planned for 2021. Withdrawing via PIX would allow the user to withdraw at any merchant, compensating the retailer with a PIX transfer.

Breno Lobo, head of subunit in the competition and financial market structure department, and Carlos Brandt, deputy head of the competition and financial market structure department (Decem), commented that the PIX service is the “number 1” priority on the PIX news development roadmap.

A package full of additions

The duo states that the launch of:

PIX API for intercompany payments;

PIX collection, which will accompany the API, for receipts in the billet model;

Payment with documents, for purchases and transfers of assets (cars, real estate and other goods).

Debit installment purchase

The latter is the “guaranteed PIX”, where the instant payment system makes purchases with installments in debit and the payer will not be able to cancel the payment, ensuring that the seller will receive the amounts on the stipulated dates. For this tool, there is still no forecast for the launch.



