Pix starts operating this Monday; know how to register

Pix, the Central Bank’s instant payment system, starts operating on Monday (16) after two weeks in the testing phase. With this, the more than 50 million registered customers will be able to use the platform, which will work 24 hours a day, every day of the year and without charging fees.

As we explained in a previous article, the system was released at the beginning of the month (3) for only 5% of users and during limited hours. According to the Central Bank, this period of experimentation made it possible to map possible instabilities and failures in the system.

It is worth remembering that registrations started early, on October 5th. Thus, when the novelty finally came into operation, Pix would already have a network of customers ready to use. However, some people decided to wait for the official launch of the system. If you are in this group, check out how to register below.

How to register?

To use this system, which will work as an alternative to DOC and TEC, it is necessary to have an account or digital wallet at a registered institution. This is because, although the novelty is a creation of the Central Bank, its availability will be made by 762 financial institutions.

If you do not have an account, you can create it digitally quickly and conveniently. In your bank’s app, look for the “Pix” tab. At that time, you will be asked to register your keys.

What is a Pix key?

The Pix key is like your account address on the system. As an example, we can compare with that number in the voter card that identifies a person when it is time to vote. As a result, they dispense with the traditional provision of bank details, making transactions simpler.

Users can register up to 5 keys: CPF, CNPJ (if they have one), email, phone number and even a random key. It is worth mentioning that each key will be used in only one institution. For example, if someone registers the CPF to be paid by Banco Inter, they will not be able to use it on Nubank.

After carrying out the entire procedure indicated by your bank, the BC will analyze the data provided to give (or not) confirmation. If approved, the institution will send you a notification.



