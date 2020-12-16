Pix should replace more billet and cash than TED / DOC

Pix is ​​available to all Brazilians and can mark the end of transfers in TED and DOC, as it brings instant and free shipments to individuals. But in addition, the technology should begin to replace the main physical payment methods used in the market today, according to a survey by Globo.

The study carried out in November with 500 people points out that Brazilians tend to adopt Pix mainly to replace slips (54%) and cash payments (53%). The technology was also mentioned by respondents 49% of the time as an alternative to the credit card and 29% for the debit card.

According to the study, the main reason for using Pix to replace current payment methods is agility. About 80% of study participants said that the size of the queues is an important factor at the time of purchase, while 78% have already given up purchasing a product because of the delay in making the payment.

Agility for traders

According to Gabriel Nobrega, one of those responsible for Globo’s research, Pix can significantly improve the service experience in physical establishments. The survey indicates that late payment is seen as a problem today in places like fairs, bakeries and butchers (27%), supermarkets (24%) and gas stations (23%). With the use of Pix, this scenario can change.

The new technology also promises to be positive for e-commerce. The use of Pix should guarantee more sales for stores, since consumers can give up on purchases made on boleto by simply not paying them. “As Pix concludes the transaction on the spot, the consumer is committed to the purchase”, explains Nogueira.



