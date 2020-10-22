PIX registry of keys is the target of scammers

PIX keys remain a concern for many users. After denunciations of unauthorized registration with Nubank and other banks, the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) released, on Wednesday (21), a scam alert involving the new tool for instant payments.

According to the entity, criminals are sending fake links through WhatsApp, SMS, e-mail and social networks, posing as banking institutions and asking customers to make an alleged registration of the PIX key. However, the links lead to fake bank sites or the installation of malicious apps, which steal personal and financial data.

In order for users to believe the truth of the messages, scammers use social engineering techniques and manipulate the victims. The goal is to get them to provide bank passwords and credit card numbers, among other confidential information.

Febraban said it had also identified another, less common type of scam. In this case, the customer receives a call from a fake call center at his bank, requesting passwords and more financial information, to supposedly register the keys of the electronic payment system. As this is not an official call, the data will end up in the hands of strangers.

Registration must be done exclusively through official channels

In order not to fall for scams when registering your PIX, Febraban advises those who receive suspicious messages not to click on any link. And if the attempted coup occurs through a telephone call, do not give any information to the attendant.

According to the federation, PIX registration must be done directly through the official channels of banks or fintechs, either via app, internet banking, at the branches or by contact with the call center, made by the user himself. If in doubt, contact your manager or the institution.



