PIX outperforms other methods! Details

Officially launched by the Central Bank in the middle of November 2020, the PIX can already be considered a success among Brazilians. This is because data from the BC itself and the Interbank Payment Chamber (CIP) revealed that the PIX already represents 78% of all bank transactions in Brazil.

In addition to the ease of access and the immediacy, the PIX was also heavily publicized by the banks themselves, something that ended up expanding the popularity of the payment method. Carlos Netto, CEO of Matera, a technology company in the financial market, said:

BC’s own expectation was that greater penetration of the new system would only happen later this year, but in reality the replacement process ended up being very fast.

Currently, the average amount transferred through the PIX is R $ 700 and this indicates that the new payment system has not yet been widely adopted. That’s because a lot of people don’t know that PIX can be used to pay bills on a daily basis.

Even so, data revealed by Ibope released by C6 Bank show that 60% of the people interviewed already consider PIX to be superior to traditional methods, such as TED and DOC.

Making a Pix is ​​already being used as a synonym for money, which is impressive.

With the rapid growth of the PIX, the Central Bank already considers the system a real success. However, there are still those who argue that some type of tax is levied on each transaction.