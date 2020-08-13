PIX: operators plan digital wallet and wait for payments

Announced in February of that year as a bet by the Central Bank to replace DOCs and TEDs, the PIX officially published its regulations by the Central Bank last Wednesday (08/12), thus taking another step towards making the solution available for users and institutions.

Expected to be launched in October (before the initial date that considered November as a goal), the solution has been observed with attention by telephone operators, who see the possibility of offering new solutions linked to prepaid credits and saving on simplification. payments and recharges.

According to an analysis by Renato Ciuchini, vice president of strategy and transformation at TIM, PIX can be the opportunity to improve the customer experience and optimize the use of company resources, being mentioned that only in expenses related to billing and recharges, operators spend about R $ 1 billion annually.

“My estimate is that operators in Brazil spend, between bill collection and recharge, around R $ 1 billion per year. [With PIX] there would be an improvement in customer experience, efficiency and costs. We participate in the Central Bank’s working group and are preparing to join and use the PIX as a means of payment for our services. We see this as a great opportunity in the coming months and in 2021 ”.

One of the points that was also cited by Ciuchini to raise this cost is the difficulty in reactivating defaulting contracts, which are sometimes based on the confidence of the payment declaration, considering that the banking system takes up to 3 business days to process the write-off of the boleto.

Digital wallet also goes on the radar

Another point revealed by Ciuchini was the possibility for operators to take advantage of PIX to offer the virtual wallet service, which may be based on integration with the prepaid base, with other possibilities being studied, which is classified as confidential by TIM.

“Perhaps the largest digital wallet in the country is the operators’ prepaid wallet, which is around R $ 20 billion per year. With the integration with PIX, we are studying how to go beyond prepaid. We are in the development phase, it is still confidential but there is potential in that space ”

Among the obstacles that can hinder the implementation of the virtual wallet service, it will be possible above all to understand how this value will be taxed, considering that currently, prepaid credits are part of the ICMS tax base on telecommunications service, something that at least theoretically, it wouldn’t make sense for a virtual wallet service.



