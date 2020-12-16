PIX moved R $ 83.4 billion in just 1 month

Despite being in the mouth of the people for a long time, the Central Bank’s instant payment system PIX entered into public operation only on November 16 (a month ago), which makes the total amount handled really impressive. by modality. According to information released by the institution on Wednesday (16), 92.5 million transactions were carried out, totaling R $ 83.4 billion.

Transfers between individuals took off on the operations podium, accounting for 84% of them. With an average value of R $ 496, they add up to 44% of the amount – and about 46 million people are already using the novelty. In addition, 3 million CNPJs surrendered to PIX, responsible for 3% of the shares, with average transactions of R $ 14.6 thousand and 39% of the financial volume.

Public confidence in the model is so great that, according to Ângelo Duarte, head of the Central Bank’s Competition and Financial Market Structure department, there are records of transactions in the hundreds of thousands and even millions of reais.

Government entities have even adopted it in their systems, such as the IRS, which accepts the payment of taxes through it. In turn, the Service Guarantee Fund (FGTS) should join the PIX in January 2021 – which should be followed by several other companies, as major changes in systems are avoided by them at the end of the year.

At full throttle

For now, says João Manoel Pinho de Mello, director of BC’s Financial System and Resolution Organization, there are no suspicions of possible fraud related to the PIX, as well as the number of complaints so far is low in view of the volume of transactions, turning in around 1.7 thousand.

Of all the transactions, 0.5% were unsuccessful when the access key was used, with the money returned to those who tried to send it; without the information, 9.8%. For comparison, with TED, errors occur in 4.5% of attempts today.

As for the total number of registered keys, such as CPF, telephone number, e-mail or random numbers, there are already 116 million of them.



