PIX exceeds 80 million registered and R $ 787 billion handled

PIX, the Central Bank (BC) instant payment system, reached 80.6 million registered users at the end of March. Since it was implemented in November 2020, more than R $ 787 billion has been handled through the tool, according to the public institution.

The BC also accounts for more than 1 billion transactions through the PIX, the record so far being in the last month of March, when Brazilians made 393.6 million in transfers.

As the overwhelming majority of registrations are for individuals (75 million versus only 5 million for Legal Entities), the movement is also made in a greater volume of people for people.

Still among the curiosities, the BC informs that the public that most joined the PIX are young people between 20 and 29 years old. People between 30 and 39 years old are in the second group among the biggest users.

In terms of regions, the population of the Southeast is the one that most uses the service, followed by residents of the Northeast, South, Center-West and North.

Future of the PIX

On April 14, the PIX Forum was held, a meeting at which the BC discusses new features for the tool. On the development agenda are facilities such as Pagador’s QR Code, an option that will enable the realization of a PIX even when a payer is without an internet connection.

Another addition discussed was the PIX Charge for future payments. Postponed for the 2nd time in the middle of March, the appeal will make it possible to generate documents with an expiration date, similar to bank slips. The tool is expected to be available from May 14th.

Another topic that will still be part of new discussions and even public consultations will be PIX Saque. “In principle, there will be two different products: one exclusively for withdrawal and the other with withdrawal associated with a purchase”, argued Carlos Eduardo Brandt, deputy head in the Competition and Structure Department of the BC Financial Market.

“The exclusive product for withdrawal can not only be offered by commerce, but can also be made available at ATMs of withdrawal service providers and financial institutions, at the discretion of these institutions”, he added. The agency’s forecast is that the functionality will start to be offered to Brazilians in the second half of this year.