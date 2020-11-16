PIX debut and mobile banking! Details

November marks the beginning of PIX operations, the first instant payment method created by the Central Bank of Brazil with the idea of ​​being used mainly on smartphones. This Monday (16), the service will have its use open after going through a period of 2 weeks of testing by some selected users.

To use the new payment method, it is necessary to register a key with the bank or payment institution – one of the options to create this key is the cell phone number. With that, the person can easily generate a QR Code, with which a payer can transfer funds to the corresponding account instantly. To pay, the cell phone is used to read the QR Code of those who will receive it, functioning as the bar code in the payment of slips, with the difference that the money arrives on time to the recipient.

PIX comes after a notable operation to include low-income people in the financial system, as the payment of Emergency Aid and the release of the FGTS emergency withdrawal led to the opening of 100 million digital social savings. The telecommunications sector contributed decisively to the distribution, by cell phones, of these resources to the population. This was mainly due to the great effort of the sector in the popularization of mobile telephony and the use of smartphones across the country.

In addition, during 2020, the telephone industry waived the need to charge for internet access to Emergency Aid applications and to open digital social savings accounts. The number of these accounts reached 100 million earlier this month, according to Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF), which provided payments to 67.8 million Brazilians. For this, more than 127 million downloads of the Emergency Aid application and more than 267 million of the other application were made.

Democratization tool

Due to its popularity, cell phones have proven to be an instrument for expanding part of the population’s access to the financial system. There are more than 228 million handsets in Brazil, according to the most recent data from the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) for September.

With the devices, the new payment method also has the potential to attract low-income audiences to bank accounts or payment institutions. PIX can be very useful, for example, for small traders or service providers, such as day laborers, marketers and plumbers, who will be able to receive instantly from customers by cell phone, including on Saturdays and Sundays, and therefore they will not need to receive cash or bear the costs of a card machine.



