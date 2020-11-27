PIX: Black Friday may be ‘fireproof’, but membership is low

According to a forecast we had made here at TecMundo in September, PIX, the Brazilian instant payments platform, reaches its 11th day of operation exactly on Black Friday, but there is little expectation among experts about the performance of the new payment system at main business date of the year.

In a statement to the website Olhar Digital on Wednesday (25), Banking expert and professor at Mackenzie Presbyterian University, Thaís Cíntia Cárnio, stated that the opposite may happen, in other words, Black Friday could become important for Pix, because it works as a kind of “fireproof” for the system.

Exame magazine reported yesterday (26) that, despite the logistical advantages that the payment system can offer to companies and consumers, the largest retail chains in Brazil, such as Magazine Luiza, MercadoLivre, B2W (Americanas, Submarino and Shoptime) and Via Retail (Casas Bahia and Ponto Frio) will not offer PIX as a payment option.

PIX only in the future

According to Professor Thaís, people who have not yet registered with PIX may have their curiosity aroused today and, if the consumer “has a good experience on the day, he will certainly embrace the platform”.

In response to Exame magazine’s questioning, Mercado Livre stated that the use of PIX “is scheduled for next year”. Magazine Luiza’s press office also says that the company will not use the technology on this Black Friday, and that “projects with the technology will be disclosed in the future”.

The Central Bank ensured that the PIX is prepared to deal with a higher volume of transactions, and can be an alternative to boletos, through Dynamic QR Codes that, because they do not need the intermediation of a financial institution, would have instant payment compensation, which would expedite the shipment of the goods.



