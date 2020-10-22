PIX: BC prevented 218 companies from entering

According to data released by the Central Bank of Brazil (BC) on Thursday (22), the municipality has not given its approval to 218 institutions that have applied for membership in Pix, Brazil’s new electronic payment method that will start operating next day November 16th.

Refusals represent 22% of the total of 980 companies that applied for this approval last June. The BC granted authorization to 762 institutions, a number that includes banks, financial institutions, fintechs and payment institutions, among others.

After its implementation, Pix will offer payments 24 hours a day, every day of the year, at a lower operating cost than the modalities currently available on the market, and at zero cost for individuals and individual microentrepreneurs.

The refused

According to the Central Bank, institutions not authorized to operate with the new instant payment system had their requests denied because they were not considered able to enter into operation, or were excluded on request.

Among the companies in the process of joining that had their request denied are some big names such as Alipay Brasil Meio de Cartão, which acts as a payment platform for the Chinese group Alibaba. Banco XP S.A., Paypal Brasil and Banco A J Renner S. A. were also excluded.

The process of joining institutions to Pix to offer the new service since its launch in November ended on October 16, 2020, with the completion of the registration and approval stages. However, it will be reopened permanently on December 1, according to the BC.



