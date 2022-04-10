Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dies at Age 24: “Devastated and can’t find words”

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died. He was 24 years old.

“I am devastated and cannot find words in connection with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the news in a statement on Twitter. “He quickly became a part of our Steelers family upon arriving in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers both on the field and in the community.”

He continued, “Dwayne was a great teammate, but more importantly, a great friend to so many. I’m really heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Calabria, and his entire family at this difficult time.”

Haskins, who joined the Pittsburgh NFL team last year, was hit by a car while crossing Interstate 595 in South Florida. (He was training in Florida with his teammates.) The Florida Highway Patrol told CBS News Miami that Haskins was walking through a “restricted access facility for unknown reasons” amid oncoming traffic. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ohio State University graduate was selected in the first round of the 2019 draft by the Washington Commanders, where he started in seven games during his rookie year. Haskins was released from his contract in December 2020.

“I am absolutely heartbroken to learn of the passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr.,” Ron Rivera, the team’s head coach, wrote in a statement Saturday. “Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him. It’s a very sad time, and I honestly can’t find the words. I know that I speak for the rest of our team, saying that he will be greatly missed. At this time, our entire team expresses sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Haskins family.”

Haskins joined the Steelers a month after leaving the DC team. Before his death, he signed an additional one-year contract.

“#Year3 ✅ Thank you to Pittsburgh for a great learning experience this year,” Haskins previously wrote on Instagram in January. “I can’t wait to make the most of this next opportunity. All I’ve ever needed is a chance to 🙏 #HereWeGo.”

The New Jersey native, who grew up in Maryland, is survived by his wife, Calabria Haskins. The couple tied the knot in March 2021. He is also survived by his parents, Dwayne Haskins Sr. and Tamara Haskins.

“I just wanted to prove to the coaching staff and my teammates how much I love football,” Dwayne previously told ESPN in June 2021 after being released from Washington. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to be here and show them that my mind is in the right place, and I’m willing to work to be able to show my talents and be able to work and earn a place here.”